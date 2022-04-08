Only true car lovers can tell what this lamp is made of, says Anand Mahindra

A picture of the lamp that hangs in the Mahindra Group board room (Image credit: @ashakharga1/Twitter)

A lamp that hangs in the Mahindra Group board room is more than just an eye-catching light fixture - it has a Mahindra connection that only “real car lovers” can figure out, says group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra Group’s Chief Customer & Brand Officer Asha Kharga shared the story behind the light fixture on Twitter on Thursday. She posted a picture of the lamp and revealed that it was created out of the Jeep’s trademark seven-slot grille.

For the unversed, in 1947, the Mahindra Group received license to assemble USA’s iconic Willys Jeep in Mumbai, with the aim of producing capable off-road vehicles for a newly-independent India. The production of jeeps marked the beginning of the company’s journey to becoming one of the world’s most successful automakers.

“In 1947, @MahindraRise got the franchise to assemble the iconic Willys Jeep, USA, to traverse the rugged roads of a newly independent India,” Asha Kharga wrote in her post. “Sometimes what roars on the road, can also look elegant on the ceiling. The jeep grill is now a beautiful chandelier in our Board Room,” she added while sharing a picture of said chandelier.

Responding to her tweet, Anand Mahindra revealed that he enjoys asking visitors to guess what the lamp is made of. “Only real car lovers figure it out without any prompting,” he wrote.

The picture shows about a dozen of the Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grilles assembled into a lamp that hangs from the ceiling of the board room. It has received a ton of compliments since Mahindra shared the pic on the microblogging platform this afternoon.

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has referred to the Jeep’s history in his social media posts. In one of his earlier tweets , he credited KC Mahindra for importing Jeeps to India, thereby ‘igniting’ one of the group’s first businesses.





