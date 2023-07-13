‘Vegetarian, non-smoker, works in startup’: Guess if this Bengaluru man is seeking a wife or flatmate

Bengaluru has been in news for its high home rental prices.(Representational image)

The founder of Identity Labs has become the target of some lighthearted trolling for his post seeking flatmates in Bengaluru. In a Twitter post looking for two people to share a 3BHK with him, Ruchir Jajoo laid down a set of conditions which many Twitter users mocked as unreasonable.

The flatmates should be vegetarians and non-smokers. Pretty standard so far, right? But they should also be “self-assured and extremely motivated.” And they should either be working in or close to the startup ecosystem. Or they should be running their own company, Jajoo specified.

Each flatmate would pay around Rs 35,000 for one room in the 3BHK, the founder of Identity Labs further elaborated. He said he had found two potential apartments – one on Richmond and the other in Koramangala – each with a rent of Rs 1.1 lakh.

Ruchir Jajoo’s post has racked up over 30,000 views and a ton of amused comments on the microblogging platform.

“This has gotten out of hand,” wrote one Twitter user, tagging the hugely popular Peak Bengaluru account.

@peakbengaluru This has gotten out of hand

— Vini (@vinikatyal) July 13, 2023



“Do you take in Bootstrapped founders or burning VCs money mandatory” another asked.

Do you take in Bootstrapped founders or burning VCs money mandatory

— Sridhar M B (@Sridharembee) July 13, 2023

Several people remarked at the exorbitant rent while praising the pretty apartments that Jajoo managed to find in Bengaluru. Twitter user Ravi Handa shared a screenshot of a part of the post without context and asked his followers to guess whether the original poster was seeking a wife, a match for his daughter or a tenant.



What do you think this person is looking for? 1 - A wife?

2 - A husband for his daughter?

3 - A tenant for his flat in Bangalore? Answer reveal at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/H9PF0CglCQ

— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) July 13, 2023



Jajoo took the trolling sportingly, even responding to Handa’s post with an amused “Hahahahha.”