    ‘Vegetarian, non-smoker, works in startup’: Guess if this Bengaluru man is seeking a wife or flatmate

    The Bengaluru man said he had found two potential apartments – one on Richmond and the other in Koramangala – each with a rent of Rs 1.1 lakh.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    Apartment,Buildings,And,Small,Houses,In,Urban,Area,Of,Japan

    Bengaluru has been in news for its high home rental prices.(Representational image)

    The founder of Identity Labs has become the target of some lighthearted trolling for his post seeking flatmates in Bengaluru. In a Twitter post looking for two people to share a 3BHK with him, Ruchir Jajoo laid down a set of conditions which many Twitter users mocked as unreasonable.

    The flatmates should be vegetarians and non-smokers. Pretty standard so far, right? But they should also be “self-assured and extremely motivated.” And they should either be working in or close to the startup ecosystem. Or they should be running their own company, Jajoo specified.


    Each flatmate would pay around Rs 35,000 for one room in the 3BHK, the founder of Identity Labs further elaborated. He said he had found two potential apartments – one on Richmond and the other in Koramangala – each with a rent of Rs 1.1 lakh.


    Ruchir Jajoo’s post has racked up over 30,000 views and a ton of amused comments on the microblogging platform.

    “This has gotten out of hand,” wrote one Twitter user, tagging the hugely popular Peak Bengaluru account.




    “Do you take in Bootstrapped founders or burning VCs money mandatory” another asked.


    Several people remarked at the exorbitant rent while praising the pretty apartments that Jajoo managed to find in Bengaluru. Twitter user Ravi Handa shared a screenshot of a part of the post without context and asked his followers to guess whether the original poster was seeking a wife, a match for his daughter or a tenant.


    Jajoo took the trolling sportingly, even responding to Handa’s post with an amused “Hahahahha.”

