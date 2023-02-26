 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

In this country, onions are costlier than meat. Available for Rs 1,200 per kg

Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

'I told my family, Let's just smell the onion instead of eating it,' Candy Roasa, 56, said as she walked through a market in the capital where she has seen vendors selling bulbs the size of a small child's fist for as much as 80 pesos (Rs 120) each.

At least one bride used pricey onion bulbs instead of flowers for her wedding bouquet. (Representational image)

Even before his onions are fully grown, Philippine farmer Luis Angeles races to harvest the crop and cash in on eye-watering prices for a vegetable that has become a luxury item in the country.

Onion prices have soared in recent months, reaching as high as 800 pesos (nearly Rs 1,200) a kilogram in Manila supermarkets, making them more expensive than chicken or pork.

Some restaurants have stripped the staple ingredient from dishes, while many families already grappling with the highest inflation in 14 years have stopped eating them.

To meet demand and push retail prices back below 200 pesos (Rs 300), the government has approved the importation of 21,000 tonnes of onions and faces calls to crack down on traders suspected of hoarding.

But prices remain stubbornly high and onion farmers like Angeles have been harvesting earlier than usual to reap the windfall.