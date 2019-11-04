OnePlus to stick to its two-phones launch strategy: Report

OnePlus has confirmed that it would continue its ‘two phones’ strategy for the time being. The company started launching two smartphones at the time with the OnePlus 7 Series earlier this year.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a report by The Times of India, that the company will stick to its two-products-strategy at a time. Like the currently available OnePlus 7T (Review) and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus will launch an affordable variant and a higher-priced model.

“I think moving forward we are going to — at least for now — stick with current strategy by introducing two products; wherein one will be affordable and the other one be priced higher,” said Lau.

The decision of a dual-product strategy is based on offering the best user experience to customers. “When we decided to use the dual product strategy we think about the product itself," said Lau.

"Take OnePlus 7 Pro for example, for regular customers in Indian market that’s a very high price, but on the other hand, we really want to give our customers the best user experience. That’s why we introduced the OnePlus 7 as a more approachable product for more users,” he further added.

The strategy seems to be working in India. Earlier this year, the OnePlus 7 Pro was awarded the fastest-selling smartphone in the ultra-premium category on Amazon India.