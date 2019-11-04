App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus to stick to its two-phones launch strategy: Report

The decision of a dual-product strategy is based on offering the best user experience to customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus has confirmed that it would continue its ‘two phones’ strategy for the time being. The company started launching two smartphones at the time with the OnePlus 7 Series earlier this year.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a report by The Times of India, that the company will stick to its two-products-strategy at a time. Like the currently available OnePlus 7T (Review) and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus will launch an affordable variant and a higher-priced model. 

“I think moving forward we are going to — at least for now — stick with current strategy by introducing two products; wherein one will be affordable and the other one be priced higher,” said Lau. 

Close

The decision of a dual-product strategy is based on offering the best user experience to customers. “When we decided to use the dual product strategy we think about the product itself," said Lau.

related news

"Take OnePlus 7 Pro for example, for regular customers in Indian market that’s a very high price, but on the other hand, we really want to give our customers the best user experience. That’s why we introduced the OnePlus 7 as a more approachable product for more users,” he further added.

The strategy seems to be working in India. Earlier this year, the OnePlus 7 Pro was awarded the fastest-selling smartphone in the ultra-premium category on Amazon India.

The company’s latest offerings include the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro under the OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999. There’s also a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition launched at Rs 58,999 in India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.