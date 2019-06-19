App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus sold ten times more units of the 7 Pro in comparison to the Galaxy S10 Plus in China

Price is undoubtedly one of the most significant factors for the high sales numbers.

Carlsen Martin

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best value-for-money smartphones on the market. And, it’s not just us saying this. The numbers convey the same. The OnePlus 7 Pro has reportedly done ten times better in sales than the Galaxy S10 Plus in China.

While the rise of the Chinese brands has affected Samsung’s sales throughout Asia, the South Korean giant has taken a particularly big hit in sales in China and India.

The rise of the Chinese brands also forced Samsung to rethink its pricing strategy. Samsung introduced the Galaxy M and A series in order to regain ground in some of the major Asian markets.

According to sales data from the JD.com, the popular Chinese online retailer, Samsung managed to ship 23,266 units of its flagship S10 Plus as compared to the 250,372 OnePlus units sold. The data was shared through a tweet by renowned tipster Ice universe – @UniverseIce.

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s 2K AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and better performance might be factors for the phone’s success over the Galaxy S10 Plus, but the price is undoubtedly one of the most significant factors. The Galaxy S10 Plus costs 6,399 Yuan (Rs 64,572) in China, while the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in at almost Rs 20,000 less at 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,400).

But if price truly is the underlying factor for the OnePlus 7 Pro success, then it could be in troubled waters as the Redmi K20 Pro starts at 2499 Yuan (Rs 25,200), Rs 20,000 less than the OnePlus 7 Pro with a near similar spec sheet.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #OnePlus #Samsung #smartphone

