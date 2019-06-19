OnePlus sold ten times more units of the 7 Pro in comparison to the Galaxy S10 Plus in China

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best value-for-money smartphones on the market. And, it’s not just us saying this. The numbers convey the same. The OnePlus 7 Pro has reportedly done ten times better in sales than the Galaxy S10 Plus in China.

While the rise of the Chinese brands has affected Samsung’s sales throughout Asia, the South Korean giant has taken a particularly big hit in sales in China and India.

The rise of the Chinese brands also forced Samsung to rethink its pricing strategy. Samsung introduced the Galaxy M and A series in order to regain ground in some of the major Asian markets.



In https://t.co/1ErT3bc3ke, One of the largest shopping sites in China, we can see that the sales of OnePlus 7 Pro are more than ten times that of the Galaxy S10+. The 90Hz 2K AMOLED screen has become the biggest weapon to kill Samsung in China. pic.twitter.com/mEF2ZRI2Br

According to sales data from the JD.com, the popular Chinese online retailer, Samsung managed to ship 23,266 units of its flagship S10 Plus as compared to the 250,372 OnePlus units sold. The data was shared through a tweet by renowned tipster Ice universe – @UniverseIce.

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s 2K AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and better performance might be factors for the phone’s success over the Galaxy S10 Plus, but the price is undoubtedly one of the most significant factors. The Galaxy S10 Plus costs 6,399 Yuan (Rs 64,572) in China, while the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in at almost Rs 20,000 less at 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,400).