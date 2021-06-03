MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

OnePlus Nord CE specifications leaked online ahead of June 10 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications have leaked online. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch on June 10 in India and Europe. The leaked specs suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India will be set at around Rs 25,000. 

Previously leaked OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications revealed that the phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc. A MySmartPrice report corroborates the leak and gives more information about the upcoming smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India. 

The report claims that the Nord CE 5G will pack a 4,500 battery unit, which is slightly bigger than the original OnePlus Nord (Review). It will come with Warp Charge 30T. The device will launch with 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

The device will have a plastic back with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera. 

Other leaked specs include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and measure 7.9mm in thickness. 

Close

Related stories

The device is confirmed to launch in India on June 10. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus CE 5G price in India at the virtual event. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 16 via Amazon India, according to online reports.

OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus TV U1S in India. It is rumoured to launch in three different screen sizes.  
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Jun 3, 2021 08:09 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.