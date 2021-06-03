OnePlus Nord CE specifications leaked online ahead of June 10 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications have leaked online. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch on June 10 in India and Europe. The leaked specs suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India will be set at around Rs 25,000.

Previously leaked OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications revealed that the phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The same processor is found on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, etc. A MySmartPrice report corroborates the leak and gives more information about the upcoming smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India.

The report claims that the Nord CE 5G will pack a 4,500 battery unit, which is slightly bigger than the original OnePlus Nord (Review). It will come with Warp Charge 30T. The device will launch with 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

The device will have a plastic back with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera.

Other leaked specs include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and measure 7.9mm in thickness.

The device is confirmed to launch in India on June 10. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus CE 5G price in India at the virtual event. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 16 via Amazon India, according to online reports.