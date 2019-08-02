App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

It was a bit too late as a few users took screenshots and uploaded on the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly been spotted using a Huawei P30 Pro. The much-loved Marvel hero apparently posted about OnePlus using the Huawei flagship on Weibo. Soon, the post was taken down.

OnePlus roped in the Downey Jr. earlier this year as its official brand ambassador for the OnePlus 7 series. The actor has since been promoting OnePlus smartphones across all platforms.

On July 30, Huawei Central reported that Downey Jr. shared a post about the OnePlus 7. The surprising part for many was that the post was uploaded from a Huawei P30 Pro, which was later deleted.

However, it was a bit too late as a few users took screenshots and uploaded on the platform. It could also be possible that somebody from Downey Jr.’s team shared the post than the actor himself. 

This is not the first time that the brand ambassador of a smartphone company has used a competitor's smartphone to share a post. Last year, popular actress Gal Gadot used an iPhone to promote a Huawei device on Twitter. The Twitter police force then trolled the actress for not using Huawei smartphones as her daily tech-driver.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, too, was spotted using a different phone to promote the Google Pixel. Apparently, a post about the Pixel’s camera quality was uploaded on Sharma’s account from an iPhone.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:25 am

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

