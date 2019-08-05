OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr responds to controversy over using the Huawei P30 Pro

OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr (RDJ) has finally responded to the controversy surrounding him using a Huawei P30 Pro. The Hollywood actor apparently was spotted using a Huawei P30 Pro to upload a OnePlus post.

RDJ took to Weibo to explain his side of the situation. The actor claimed that his assistant uploaded the post on his Weibo account and it is time to upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

“Well, I guess it's time to upgrade my assistant to a new OnePlus 7 Pro so mistakes don't happen again”, the actor posted.

Earlier, RDJ was seen promoting the OnePlus 7 on Weibo. The only thing that went wrong was that the post was made using OnePlus’s competitor smartphone, Huawei P30 Pro. Eagle eyes on the internet took screenshots of the post before it was deleted.

Last year, popular actress Gal Gadot used an iPhone to promote a Huawei device on Twitter. The Twitter police force then trolled the actress for not using Huawei smartphones as her daily tech-driver.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, too, was spotted using a different phone to promote the Google Pixel. Apparently, a post about the Pixel’s camera quality was uploaded on Sharma’s account from an iPhone.

There have been several other such instances, but RDJ is amongst the few to own up for their mistakes.