OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Here's what is different?

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 series which included the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The standard OnePlus 7 was launched as a toned-down variant of the more-premium Pro model with some similar specs.

With the OnePlus 7T series, the company has left very few features exclusive to the Pro variant. Both the smartphones, the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro, are powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and support the latest Warp Charge 30T. They also have the same triple camera setup at the back, except the telephoto lens resolution.

While these are the similarities, here are the key differences in the specifications of the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro.

Display

Both the smartphones feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The difference is in the screen size and resolution.

OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2400 resolution. There is a water-drop notch at the top for the front-facing camera.

OnePlus 7T Pro on the other hand has a slightly taller 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED panel with a 1440 x 3120 resolution. Unlike the standard variant, the OnePlus 7T Pro has an all-screen curved, edge-to-edge display.

Camera

There is a triple-camera setup on both smartphones. The setup includes a 48MP f/1.6 primary sensor with a 16MP f/2.4 117-degree ultra-wide lens.

While the third lens on the OnePlus 7T is a 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom, the OnePlus 7T Pro sports an 8MP f/2.2 sensor with support for 2x optical zoom instead.

In case it matters to you, the OnePlus 7T has a circular camera module, whereas the 7T Pro has a vertically aligned triple camera setup.

For the 16MP front camera, the OnePlus 7T has a water-drop notch. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a pop-up mechanism for the same.

Performance Unit and Battery

As mentioned, both the phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. The smartphones come with 8GB RAM as standard (12GB on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition).

When it comes to internal memory, the OnePlus 7T comes with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage options, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro has a single 256GB UFS 3.0 storage as standard.

Both the smartphones do not support expandable storage via microSD card.

There is a difference in the battery department. The OnePlus 7T comes packed with a 3,800 mAh battery, whereas the Pro model features a 4,085 mAh cell. Both the models support Warp Charge 30T.

Price

The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999.