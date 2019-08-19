OnePlus 7T Pro with upgraded specifications could launch in the next two months

The OnePlus 6T was launched last year in October, whereas the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T were launched during November.
OnePlus typically launches a 'T' variant of its flagship devices. The company has a biannual launch cycle for its devices, with the 'T' variant launching during the second half of the year.
Following the typical launch cycle, the OnePlus 7T Pro would launch in October, according to a tipster.
Tipster Max J., who has maintained a good accuracy for Samsung-based leaks, has reported that the OnePlus 7T Pro would launch on October 15. This claim could be based on the previous 'T' variant launches. The OnePlus 6T was launched last year in October, whereas the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T were launched during November.
The device has been spotted twice in the past. The first set of images only revealed the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro’s front panel that has an all-screen, near bezel-less design with a wide ear-piece aka front-facing speaker at the top of the display.
The second set of images uploaded on Weibo reveals the back panel with a triple camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The rumoured fourth sensor is hidden by the person clicking the image.There are no other specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro available as yet. An obvious upgrade would be the use of Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It can also be possible that OnePlus uses a 64MP sensor instead of the 48MP camera found on the OnePlus 7 Pro.