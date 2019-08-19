App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7T Pro with upgraded specifications could launch in the next two months

The OnePlus 6T was launched last year in October, whereas the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T were launched during November.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus typically launches a 'T' variant of its flagship devices. The company has a biannual launch cycle for its devices, with the 'T' variant launching during the second half of the year.

Following the typical launch cycle, the OnePlus 7T Pro would launch in October, according to a tipster.

Tipster Max J., who has maintained a good accuracy for Samsung-based leaks, has reported that the OnePlus 7T Pro would launch on October 15. This claim could be based on the previous 'T' variant launches. The OnePlus 6T was launched last year in October, whereas the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T were launched during November. 

Close
The tipster has uploaded an image which only reveals the date with a concept device showing the rear camera unit. There are no specifications or other details of the onePlus 7T Pro available as yet. The company has confirmed that it would launch a 5G OnePlus device, which could mean that the OnePlus 7T would be 5G compatible.

The device has been spotted twice in the past. The first set of images only revealed the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro’s front panel that has an all-screen, near bezel-less design with a wide ear-piece aka front-facing speaker at the top of the display.

related news

The second set of images uploaded on Weibo reveals the back panel with a triple camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The rumoured fourth sensor is hidden by the person clicking the image.

There are no other specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro available as yet. An obvious upgrade would be the use of Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It can also be possible that OnePlus uses a 64MP sensor instead of the 48MP camera found on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.