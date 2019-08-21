App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7T Pro to make its global debut in India on September 26

The smartphone would launch first in India on September 26, followed by a US and Europe launch on October 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus 7T may arrive sooner in India than expected. The company would reportedly launch the OnePlus 7T Pro in India during the last week of September, according to a tipster. 

Earlier this week, a tipster named Max J. Had tweeted that the OnePlus 7T Pro would launch on October 15. The tipster had previously uploaded an image that revealed the October 15 date with a render device. 

The same tipster has now updated the leak and informed that the OnePlus 7T Pro would go on sale on October 15. The smartphone would launch first in India on September 26, followed by a US and Europe launch on October 10.

If we go by the leak, it would be the first time that OnePlus would launch its ’T’ flagship variant within a span of four months. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched in India during May earlier this year.

Close

Live images of the OnePlus 7T Pro have been spotted a couple to times on the internet. The first set of images only revealed the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro’s front panel that has an all-screen, near bezel-less design with a wide ear-piece aka front-facing speaker at the top of the display. 

related news

The second set of images uploaded on Weibo reveals the back panel with a triple camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The rumoured fourth sensor is hidden by the person clicking the image.

There are no other specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro available as yet. An obvious upgrade would be the use of Snapdragon 855+ SoC. 

It is currently unclear if OnePlus would launch the 'T' variant of the OnePlus 7. There have not been any details about the OnePlus 7T as yet.

