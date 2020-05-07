OnePlus 7T Pro receives Rs 6,000 price cut in India; should you buy it?

Last month, OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 8 series in India. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro arrived with huge improvements over their predecessors. With the arrival of the OnePlus 8 series, the company has confirmed a Rs 6,000 price cut for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

With the new price cut, the OnePlus 7T Pro is now available from Rs 47,999, down from its Rs 53,999 launch price. The price cut for the 7T Pro is permanent and has been updated on Amazon Indian and OnePlus’ website. The Rs 6,000 price cut is for the OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 Pro will now start from Rs 39,999. However, the phone (8GB/256GB) is listed for Rs 42,999 on Amazon India. For comparison, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, starts from Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

Should you buy the OnePlus 7T Pro?

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 7,000 more than the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, we would strongly recommend paying the extra 7K and getting the OnePlus 8 Pro as the improvements are quite substantial. While the new chipset, bigger battery, better display, and improved camera performance are general upgrades, the OnePlus 8 Pro goes further beyond.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to offer wireless fast charging and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro has received a significant upgrade, bringing camera performance closer to flagships from Samsung and Huawei.

