App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7T Pro photos leaked online months before launch

The website’s report reveals a OnePlus 7T Pro running on the beta version of Android Q.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus 7T Pro has been spotted on the internet for the first time. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch later his year, with a few upgrades over the OnePlus 7 Pro. An image uploaded on Weibo has revealed some design cues and other specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The Weibo image does not reveal much about the OnePlus 7T Pro, except the display. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro would have the same all-screen, near bezel-less design. This would also mean that the OnePlus 7 Pro successor would continue sporting a pop-up front-facing camera.

Website SlashLeaks also uploaded an image of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The website’s report reveals a OnePlus 7T Pro running on the beta version of Android Q.

Close

The image also shows a wide ear-piece aka front-facing speaker at the top of the display on the OnePlus 7T Pro. There are cutouts on either side of the smartphone for the power and volume buttons.

related news

Currently, these are the only OnePlus 7T Pro details available. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro during the second half of 2019. 

OnePlus has not confirmed or announced anything related to the OnePlus 7T Pro. It is also expected that the company would launch the OnePlus 7T alongside.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.