OnePlus 7T Pro photos leaked online months before launch

OnePlus 7T Pro has been spotted on the internet for the first time. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch later his year, with a few upgrades over the OnePlus 7 Pro. An image uploaded on Weibo has revealed some design cues and other specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The Weibo image does not reveal much about the OnePlus 7T Pro, except the display. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T Pro would have the same all-screen, near bezel-less design. This would also mean that the OnePlus 7 Pro successor would continue sporting a pop-up front-facing camera.

Website SlashLeaks also uploaded an image of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The website’s report reveals a OnePlus 7T Pro running on the beta version of Android Q.

The image also shows a wide ear-piece aka front-facing speaker at the top of the display on the OnePlus 7T Pro. There are cutouts on either side of the smartphone for the power and volume buttons.

Currently, these are the only OnePlus 7T Pro details available. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro during the second half of 2019.