OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition available on open sale in India: Specifications, price, offers

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is now available on sale in India. The special edition smartphone was launched alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro on October 10. Notably, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was initially available for pre-order customers, followed by a 70 minutes (7T minutes) limited units sale on October 25.

Interested buyers can purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition via OnePlus India’s official website or Amazon India. The smartphone is available in a single 12GB + 256GB storage model and is priced at Rs 58,999.

Customers can avail a Rs 3,000 discount via HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions or 5 percent instant discount via HSBC cashback card.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has the same specifications and features as the standard OnePlus 7T Pro with some differences. The McLaren Edition has a different rear panel, taking cues from the iconic car design. The black rear panel comes with outlines of a race car and has McLaren Papaya Orange accents along the edges.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a 1440 x 3120 resolution and comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the OnePlus 7T (Review), the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance unit on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. There is a 4,085 mAh battery with support for Warp Charging 30T that is claimed to have 23 percent faster-charging speed.

In terms of optics, there is a vertically aligned triple-camera setup which houses a 48MP f/1.6 Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The primary lens supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) as well.

There is an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Lastly, there is a 117-degree 16MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2. Camera features include Nightscape, portrait mode, UltraShot, Pro mode, AI Scene Detection, etc. For selfies, there is a 16MP pop-up camera with an aperture of f/2.0.