OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India Launch LIVE: Launch event to begin at 7 pm

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 26, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
The OnePlus 7T is strongly rumoured to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The other rumoured spec includes a 3,800 mAh battery with a confirmed 30T Warp fast charging support.
Meanwhile, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is here in New Delhi for the launch of OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV.
The new module continues to house a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 117-degree ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto lens. It is rumoured that the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses are going to have 16MP and 12MP sensors.
OnePlus 7T’s camera unit is also set to get an upgrade. OnePlus has redesigned the camera module on the OnePlus 7T which is now circular in shape.
The rumour mill suggests that OnePlus TV would have a 33 percent smaller notch on the 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support when compared to the OnePlus 7.
While the OnePlus 7 Pro has an all-screen edge-to-edge curved display, the OnePlus 7T would have a notch at the top of the screen.
The OnePlus 7T is getting significant display and camera upgrades, among other specifications. The biggest update that the OnePlus 7T would feature a 90Hz high refresh rate display, which is also found on the currently available OnePlus 7 Pro.
While we wait for the launch event to begin, here is a quick wrap of all the details that we have of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV.
The OnePlus 7T launch event is scheduled to begin at 7 pm in New Delhi. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates directly from the event.
In case you are wondering about the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus is expected to launch it on October 10 in the United Kingdom.
Following the launch, the OnePlus 7T Pro should also be available in India.