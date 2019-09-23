App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to launch on September 26, alongside OnePlus TV

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro could go on sale as early as September 29.

Carlsen Martin

September is shaping up to be a big month for smartphones. While we’re still wrapping our heads around the camera capabilities of the new iPhones and Huawei’s Mate 30 series, one of India’s favourite flagship smartphone player is gearing up for a big reveal. The OnePlus launch event on the September 26, will give us all the details about the upcoming OnePlus 7T series.

Although Apple’s new iPhones and Huawei’s Mate 30 series do exceptionally well, in terms of display, camera and performance, they are largely unpopular among Indian audiences. However, this isn't the case with OnePlus devices. The brand is one of the biggest players in India’s smartphone market, and the OnePlus 7T series aims to strengthen the company’s position.

The OnePlus 7 series marked the first time that the company announced more than one phone in the same series. The OnePlus 7T series will continue that trend.

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau recently confirmed that the OnePlus 7T series would be equipped with a triple camera setup with a 4th generation matte-frosted glass. The cameras will be housed in a circular module.

The OnePlus 7T will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, the phone might also be available in a 12GB RAM / 512GB storage configuration. Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will get 90Hz AMOLED screens, but the Pro version of the device will likely see a QHD+ resolution display.

The OnePlus 7T series will launch in India alongside the OnePlus TV. The OnePlus 7T series is expected to go on sale during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale on September 29.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

