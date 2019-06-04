OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno: Which one's a better deal?

OnePlus 7 has gone on sale today for the first time since its launch. The smartphone competes with the recently-launched Oppo Reno which comes with more-or-less the same features but a different design.

Now if you are thinking to buy either of the two smartphones, a spec comparison could be helpful to choose between the two handsets. Here is everything similar and different on the Oppo Reno when compared to OnePlus 7:

Design and Display

OnePlus 7 comes with a 3D glass back design with Corning Gorilla Glass. It features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Unlike its Pro variant, OnePlus 7 has a water-drop notch for the front camera and offers an 84.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone measures 157.7×74.8×8.2 mm and weighs 182 grams.

Oppo Reno, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It comes with a shark-fin style pop-up front camera, resulting in an all-screen design with a screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent. The smartphone measures 156.6 x 74.3 x 9.9 mm and weighs about 185 grams.

Performance

Between the two devices, OnePlus 7 offers a superior processor. It comes with a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The chipset is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. OnePlus 7 has a 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W WARP charging.

Reno comes with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU under the hood. The chipset gets a lone 8GB + 128GB variant in India, with expandable storage up to 256GB. Reno comes with a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Camera

Both smartphones come with a 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera setup at the back. Reno misses out on OIS and EIS. Both cameras come with Portrait mode, Panorama, Time-Lapse, and Night modes.

The front camera on both the devices come with a 16MP f/2.0 sensor. However, on the OnePlus 7, the front camera is housed inside the water-drop notch, whereas on Reno, it is placed in the shark-fin pop-up camera.

Security and OS

Both devices come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and also support facial recognition. OnePlus 7 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 9.0, whereas Reno boots on Color OS 6 based on Android 9.0.

Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 7 with 6GB + 128GB storage goes on sale starting today at Rs 32,999 whereas the higher end 8GB + 256GB can be bought for Rs 37,999. It is available in Mirror Gray and Red colour options.

Reno is available in a single variant of 8GB + 128GB storage for Rs 32,999. It comes in two colour options Ocean Green, and Jet Black and goes on sale starting June 7.

Verdict

When it comes to the spec sheet, OnePlus 7 is the clear winner courtesy of Snapdragon 855 compared to Snapdragon 710 on Oppo Reno.

The Reno, however, offers a better screen to body ratio and even a unique shark-fin front camera. It also offers more RAM than the Oneplus 7 for the same price.

For Rs 32,999, if performance is your priority, the OnePlus 7 should be your go-to smartphone. Reno suits best for individuals who stream video content and like to get an immersive viewing experience on a notch-less screen. However, the compromise here would be a slightly inferior processor.