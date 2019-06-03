App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7 to go on sale on June 4: Specs, Price, and everything else you should know

The biggest differentiator between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, is that the former comes with a water-drop notch and does not have a 90Hz display.

Pranav Hegde
OnePlus 7 is all set to go on sale on June 4. The standard variant was launched alongside OnePlus 7 Pro in India. While OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale soon after its launch, its smaller sibling would be available for interested customers from tomorrow for the very first time.

OnePlus 7 Pro’s success can be rated by its recent announcement by Amazon as the ‘Fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone’ on its platform. While the company’s first Pro device comes with top-of-the-line specs and some great features, it comes with a premium price tag of Rs 48,999. The standard OnePlus 7, on the other hand, would go on sale tomorrow for Rs 32,999, making it far more economical than its big brother.

As far as the specs go, OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The biggest differentiator between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, is that the former comes with a water-drop notch and does not have a 90Hz display.  

With no pop-up motor, a notch houses a 16MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and face-unlock. The rear camera setup includes dual lenses with the primary one being a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. It comes with OIS and EIS along with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). The secondary sensor is a 5MP f/2.4 lens for depth mapping along with Dual LED flash.

Under the hood, the standard OnePlus 7 gets the same Snapdragon 855 SoC like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics coupled with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

To back up the performance, it comes with the same 3,700 mAh battery with 20W WARP charging support, similar to OnePlus 6T. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and  USB Type-C.

Interested buyers can get the OnePlus 7 with 8GB + 256GB storage in Mirror Grey and Red colour options for Rs 37,999. The base variant with 6GB + 128GB storage option can be bought for Rs 32,999 in Mirror Grey only. 
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:29 am

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

