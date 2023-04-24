 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Supreme Court told Bengaluru techie couple seeking divorce

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna said Bengaluru is not a place where divorces take place so frequently and the couple may give a chance towards their union.

The husband would pay the wife an alimony of Rs 12.51 lakh, their lawyers told the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has told a couple, who are software engineers seeking divorce, why don't they give a second chance to the marriage as both of them were not able to devote time to their union. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said, "Where is the time for marriage. Both of you are software engineers posted in Bengaluru. One goes to duty in the day and the other in the night. You have no regret for divorce but have regret for marriage. Why don't you give a second chance to the marriage."

Justice Nagarathna said that Bengaluru is not a place where divorces take place so frequently and the couple may give a chance towards their union.

However, the counsels for both the husband and wife told the bench that during the pendency of this petition the parties were referred to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre in order to explore the possibility of a settlement between them.

The bench was informed that both husband and wife have agreed upon a settlement agreement in which they have decided to dissolve their marriage by a decree of divorce by mutual consent under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 on certain terms and conditions.