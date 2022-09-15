One pic was morphed, Ranveer Singh tells police in nude photoshoot case

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has told Mumbai Police that one of his ‘nude’ photographs, which led to the filing of a case for obscenity against him, had been morphed.

He denied that this photograph was among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

Singh's statement was recorded by city police on August 29. He told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said.

The 37-year-old actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear. “We have sent the photos to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed," said the official.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the actor at Chembur police station here in July on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation. The complainant claimed that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Police registered the FIR against Ranveer Singh under Indian Penal Code Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.