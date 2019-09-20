Onam bumper lottery: 6 jewellery shop employees win Rs 12 crore

The life of six salespersons working at the Chungath jewellery store in Kerala’s Alappuzha district is set to change forever, albeit for the better. A lottery ticket they had purchased together just a few days ago, has won them Rs 12 crore.

The results of the much-awaited Thiruvonam Bumper, better known as the Kerala Onam Bumper lottery, was announced at around 2 pm on September 19. The winners took home a whopping Rs 12 crore, while the second and third runners up got Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

The six employees -- Rajeevan, Ramjim, Rony, Vivek, Subin, and Ratheesh -- couldn’t believe their ears for a while when their ticket TM160869 was announced as the winning lottery number, as per a report by The News Minute.

According to a report by Asianet News, the six winners have said that they wish to invest part of the money on personal needs and part of it for social work and charity.

One must note here, that though they won Rs 12 crore jointly, the in-hand amount will be Rs 7.56 crore, owing to tax deductions.

Sivankutty, an Alappuzha-based lottery agent sold the winning ticket to the group of salespersons. Also, it is the highest amount offered so far by the Onam Bumper lottery.

The Kerala government has reportedly earned around Rs 29 crore just by selling the lottery tickets. This year, about 43 lakh of the total 46 lakh lottery tickets were sold.