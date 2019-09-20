App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Onam bumper lottery: 6 jewellery shop employees win Rs 12 crore

The winners took home a whopping Rs 12 crore, while the second and third runners up got Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The life of six salespersons working at the Chungath jewellery store in Kerala’s Alappuzha district is set to change forever, albeit for the better. A lottery ticket they had purchased together just a few days ago, has won them Rs 12 crore.

The results of the much-awaited Thiruvonam Bumper, better known as the Kerala Onam Bumper lottery, was announced at around 2 pm on September 19. The winners took home a whopping Rs 12 crore, while the second and third runners up got Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

The six employees -- Rajeevan, Ramjim, Rony, Vivek, Subin, and Ratheesh -- couldn’t believe their ears for a while when their ticket TM160869 was announced as the winning lottery number, as per a report by The News Minute.

Close

According to a report by Asianet News, the six winners have said that they wish to invest part of the money on personal needs and part of it for social work and charity.

related news

One must note here, that though they won Rs 12 crore jointly, the in-hand amount will be Rs 7.56 crore, owing to tax deductions.

Sivankutty, an Alappuzha-based lottery agent sold the winning ticket to the group of salespersons. Also, it is the highest amount offered so far by the Onam Bumper lottery.

The Kerala government has reportedly earned around Rs 29 crore just by selling the lottery tickets. This year, about 43 lakh of the total 46 lakh lottery tickets were sold.

Notably, the Kerala government depends heavily on the sale of lottery tickets for cash inflow and organises several other similar other festival bumpers such as the ones during Christmas and Dussehra. That apart, two seasonal jackpots are also organised by the government, one during the summers and the other during the monsoons.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Kerala government #lottery #Onam

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.