On Swiggy, Bengaluru customer ordered groceries worth Rs 16 lakh this year

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

How India Swiggy'd 2022: The food delivery platform's year-end report reveals interesting figures.

Swiggy has loads of loyal customers across the country, who have spent thousands of rupees, and even lakhs, this year ordering food and groceries on the platform.

Swiggy has revealed interesting facts about the volume of its orders in its annual report -- How India Swiggy'd 2022.

Two standout customers were from Bengaluru -- one who ordered groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh on Instamart and the other who placed a single food order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali.

Users turned to Swiggy's grocery delivery service to order everything from tea to vegetables.

Many also hoped to find petrol, underwear and sofas on the site.

