On Swiggy, Bengaluru customer ordered groceries worth Rs 16 lakh this year

Swiggy has loads of loyal customers across the country, who have spent thousands of rupees, and even lakhs, this year ordering food and groceries on the platform.

Swiggy has revealed interesting facts about the volume of its orders in its annual report -- How India Swiggy'd 2022.

Two standout customers were from Bengaluru -- one who ordered groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh on Instamart and the other who placed a single food order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali.

Users turned to Swiggy's grocery delivery service to order everything from tea to vegetables.

Many also hoped to find petrol, underwear and sofas on the site.

Swiggy Instamart trends for 2022 pointed to users making healthier food choices. Customers ordered over 50 lakh kgs of organic fruits and vegetables on Swiggy this year. Watermelons, bananas and tomatoes were among the top fruits and vegetables ordered on Swiggy this year. Others were happier ordering biryani and Korean bibimbap. Just how much Indians love biryani was proved with it becoming the most-ordered dish for the seventh straight year. Masala dosa was the second favourite. In its annual report, Swiggy also acknowledged its standout delivery partners --all from Kerala. Two of them delivered 8,300 orders while the other two clocked close to 6,000 orders. One delivery agent, for Swiggy pick-and-drop service genie, 51 kms to deliver a crucial repair item on a customer's behalf. And customers thanked all partners by topping a total of Rs 53 crore. The year 2022 also marked a record number of restaurants and cloud kitchens -- over 1 lakh -- joining Swiggy.

