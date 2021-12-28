MARKET NEWS

On Ratan Tata's 84th birthday, a throwback pic of Narayana Murthy touching his feet

Ratan Tata birthday: Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an image from last year when Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet during an event.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
NR Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet during an event last year. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @hvgoenka)

Ratan Tata, iconic industrialist, turns 84 today. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons was showered with birthday wishes on social media, with users sharing photos from his youth and inspirational quotes by him.

Two days before his birthday, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an image from last year when Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy touched Tata’s feet during an event.

“Two of the most respected businessmen,” Goenka tweeted, along with this quote: “Be like a bamboo. The higher you grow, the deeper you bow.”

The legendary businessmen shared the stage at an event in Mumbai in January 2020 where Murthy, 73, touched Tata’s feet immediately after presenting an award. Humbled by his gesture, Tata had appreciated Murthy and even shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

“It was an honour to be awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” Ratan Tata had written on Instagram.

TIEcon, too, called the gesture a historic moment and shared images on Twitter.

Born in Mumbai in 1937, Tata did his schooling in Mumbai, Shimla and New York City. He received a degree in Architecture from Cornell University in the US in 1959.

Read: When Ratan Tata visited 'legacy city' Jamshedpur for the first time during college holiday

Tata returned to India after his college in 1962 and moved to Jamshedpur which was then in Bihar, on his first assignment with the group. The company was Tata Steel (then known as Tisco) and Tata spent six years on the shop floor, first in the engineering division and finally in the projects division as technical assistant to the director-in-charge.
Tags: #Harsh Goenka #Narayana Murthy #Ratan Tata
first published: Dec 28, 2021 02:42 pm

