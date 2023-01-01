On New Year, Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife

Doctor and philanthropist Priscilla Chan with husband and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday wished everyone a happy new year with a photo of his pregnant wife Priscilla Chan. The couple are expecting their third child soon.

Taking to Instagram, the Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder wrote, "Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023."

The couple have two daughters and are now expecting their third. In September last year, Mark Zuckerberg had announced the pregnancy via an Instagram post.

"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year," he had written with a photo of him cradling the bump.

College sweethearts Zuckerberg and Chan have been married since 2012 and they celebrated their tenth anniversary in May last year.

Priscilla Chan, 37, is a pediatrician and philanthropist. She graduated from Harvard in 2007 and earned a medical degree from the University of California San Francisco.

In an interview last year, Zuckerberg mentioned that working with his wife to run the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative opened up a new side of their relationship, Business Insider reported.

"It's been really cool getting the chance to work with my wife Priscilla on this, it's opened up a whole new side of our relationship, where it's like we were partners and now we also get to work together," the Meta CEO had said. "She's brilliant, she's a doctor and understands so many more things about biological science than I do and I can bring this whole engineering perspective, and we learn so much from doing that together."