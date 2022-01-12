MARKET NEWS

On National Youth Day to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, PM Modi, Vice President pay tribute

National Youth Day 2022 is being celebrated in honour of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's greatest philosophers.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Swami Vivekananda was an influential figure in India’s Hindu reform movement.

India is celebrating National Youth Day on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of monk and philosopher Swami Vivekananda. Also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, the day is celebrated across educational institutions in the country.

The writings and lectures of Swami Vivekananda, who was an influential figure in Hindu reform movement in the country, have inspired many youth organisation and study circles. The government had announced in 1984 that Vivekananda’s birth anniversary would be celebrated as National Youth Day.

Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, which runs educational institutions across the country.

The philosopher is remembered for introducing Indian teachings to Western nations. His address at the Chicago Convention of Parliament of Religions in 1893, where he spoke about ending fanaticism, is the most notable.

Politicians across parties took to Twitter to pay tribute to Vivekananda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Vivekananda’s life was devoted to national regeneration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Vivekananda took India’s message to the world. "His powerful thoughts and noble ideals continue to be our guiding light," he added.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered Vivekananda with one of his quotes. "Achieve the highest goal - pour life into achieving in it," Naidu tweeted. "I pay tribute to the memory of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti who directed the Indian youth."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said  Vivekananda showed people the path of fearlessness and truth.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: "Reverent tributes to Swami Vivekananda Ji on his birth anniversary. The great philosopher, sage, and an icon for the youth who introduced Vedanta and Yoga to the western world, continue to motivate us through his teachings. I convey my fond wishes on National Youth Day." 

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chicago #National Youth Day #Ramakrishna Mission #Swami Vivekananda #tribute
first published: Jan 12, 2022 12:32 pm

