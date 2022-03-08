On International Women's Day, PM Modi's salute to 'Nari Shakti' and a promise

Women's Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes in International Women’s Day, saying the government will continue focusing on women empowerment through various schemes with an “emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity”.



On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2022

“On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also shared a compilation of clips from his monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, with snippets from various episodes highlighting the journey of inspiring women.

“During the various #MannKiBaat episodes, we have showcased different aspects of women empowerment and highlighted the life journeys of inspiring women who have brought grassroot level changes,” he tweeted, along with the clips.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar on the eve of International Women's Day. Twenty-eight awards, 14 each for 2020 and 2021, will be given to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards the empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised. The awards will be given by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy and wildlife conservation.

Read: Wishes, messages and quotes for women who inspire you

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”. “Imagine a gender-equal world,” read a message on the official website of International Women Day.

“A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality.”

The day has been observed since the early 1900s - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.