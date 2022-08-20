On camera: Railway bridge collapses into river in Himachal Pradesh

A railway bridge collapsed into a river amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. The collapse of the 800-metre-long railway bridge over the Chakki river was captured on camera.

According to The Tribune, the incident was reported on Saturday morning. Footage shows the railway bridge, located in Kangra district near the Punjab-Himachal border, collapsing into the river amid heavy rainfall.

The collapse was reportedly caused by a flash flood that washed away a weakened pillar of the bridge.

Footage of the bridge crashing down was shared widely on Twitter. No injuries were reported in the incident.

With the collapse of the railway bridge, the narrow-gauge train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been suspended. Service will remain suspended until a new pillar is constructed and the bridge is repaired.

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under a heavy downpour that has triggered landslides and flash floods in parts of the state. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather, while schools in the state also remained shut in view on incessant rainfall Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

On Saturday morning, three people lost their lives after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Chamba district. Meanwhile in Mandi district, water entered houses and shops, while parked vehicles were also damaged, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)