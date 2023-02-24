On camera, 85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while trying to protect her dog

In a terrifying video, a massive alligator lunges at an 85-year-old woman and her dog walking by a lake in US’ Florida before dragging her down to her death in the water. The 10-feet gator’s first target was Gloria Serge’s pet dog and is seen in the clip move rapidly through the water to get to the pooch.

Serge was just out for walk and stood with her dog near the lake before she notices the beast charging at her dog. She tried to move away and desperately tries to protect her tiny dog but the alligator then attacked Serge and dragged her down into the water.

The incident happened at a lake outside Spanish Lakes Fairways, a retirement community in Fort Pierce.

The video, obtained by Inside Edition also features a 911 call that Serge’s neighbour had made after she noticed the woman being attacked.

Watch the video here:

Chinese couple gives birth to stranger's baby in IVF mix-up, wins Rs 77 lakh in case “There’s a woman in the lake! The alligator’s got her!” Carol Thomas tells the 911 dispatcher. “I think she’s gone. Oh my God!” Thomas also said that tried to use a pole to pull Serge to safety but by the time she got to her, it was too late and she was killed in the vicious and sudden attack. An alligator trapper was later called to get the predator who said that “it was definitely a fight”, New York Post reported. “We snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time,” Robert Lilly, the gator trapper, said. Alligators are a not a rare sighting in Florida with several such past alligator attacks being reported from many parts of the state.

Moneycontrol News