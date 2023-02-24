 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

On camera, 85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while trying to protect her dog

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

A panic-stricken 911 call was also made by a neighbour who saw the alligator attack and drag the woman down to her death in the Florida lake,

Gloria Serge was killed in a sudden alligator attack while trying to protect her pet dog. (Image: Screengrab from video @@InsideEdition/YouTube)

In a terrifying video, a massive alligator lunges at an 85-year-old woman and her dog walking by a lake in US’ Florida before dragging her down to her death in the water. The 10-feet gator’s first target was Gloria Serge’s pet dog and is seen in the clip move rapidly through the water to get to the pooch.

Serge was just out for walk and stood with her dog near the lake before she notices the beast charging at her dog. She tried to move away and desperately tries to protect her tiny dog but the alligator then attacked Serge and dragged her down into the water.

The incident happened at a lake outside Spanish Lakes Fairways, a retirement community in Fort Pierce.

The video, obtained by Inside Edition also features a 911 call that Serge’s neighbour had made after she noticed the woman being attacked.