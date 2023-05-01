 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On Anand Mahindra's 68th birthday, his Monday Motivation is...

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Anand Mahindra started the day with a photograph of children at a school as his staple Monday Motivation.

Anand Mahindra turned 68 today.

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra turned a year older today and wishes started pouring in on his Twitter timeline from eminent personalities and fans.

He also started the day with a photograph of children at a school as his “Monday Motivation”.

“And on a Monday that is special for me, this pic is my #MondayMotivation. As you start work, remember that everything you do today-and every day-can make their future brighter…” he wrote.
He also thanked several people including Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Sachin Pilot for their wishes on his 68th birthday.

“Birthday greetings to the Chairman of Mahindra Group Shri Anand Mahindra ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,” Gadkari tweeted.

Mahindra responded: “I deeply appreciate your greetings & good wishes Nitin Gadkari ji. I hope to continue my journey on the highways you are building…”