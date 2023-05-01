On Anand Mahindra's 68th birthday, his Monday Motivation is...

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra turned a year older today and wishes started pouring in on his Twitter timeline from eminent personalities and fans.

He also started the day with a photograph of children at a school as his “Monday Motivation”.

“And on a Monday that is special for me, this pic is my #MondayMotivation. As you start work, remember that everything you do today-and every day-can make their future brighter…” he wrote.

He also thanked several people including Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Sachin Pilot for their wishes on his 68th birthday.

“Birthday greetings to the Chairman of Mahindra Group Shri Anand Mahindra ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,” Gadkari tweeted.

Mahindra responded: “I deeply appreciate your greetings & good wishes Nitin Gadkari ji. I hope to continue my journey on the highways you are building…”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote: "A man with a vision, a kind-hearted person, a dynamic personality contributing extraordinarily to growth of India, Chairman of Mahindra Group Shri Anand Mahindra Ji has many achievements up his sleeves. Warm greetings on your birthday. May Lord Buddha bless you with prosperity and long life."

Mahindra replied: "I'll do my best to live up to those generous words…"

Sachin Pilot wrote: “Birthday greetings to Chairman of Mahindra Group Shri Anand Mahindra ji. Wishing you much happiness and good health.” “Thank you for your greetings & good wishes, Sachin Pilot. I’m touched and grateful,” came the reply from Mahindra. Several other tweets from his 10.5 million Twitter family followed that he responded to as well. Here's wishing Anand Mahindra a very happy birthday.

Moneycontrol News