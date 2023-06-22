On Amul girl creator Sylvester daCunha's death, ex Amul chief's moving post

Syvester daCunha was the genius behind the Amul Girl campaign. (Image: @Jayen_Mehta and @Rssamul/Twitter)

Sylvester daCunha, the creative genius behind the iconic 'Amul Girl' campaign, died on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Former Amul MD and current Indian Dairy Association President RS Sodhi tweeted a crying picture of the Amul Girl to condole daCunha’s death.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul dairy brand, confirmed the news, saying, "Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai

A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss."



Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader, fondly recalled how the legendary V Kurien, the leader of Amul, acknowledged daCunha's brilliance. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to describe Sylvester daCunha as an advertising legend, emphasizing the impact he had on the industry.

Sylvester daCunha, along with his wife Nisha, conceptualized the famous 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul in 1966, which introduced the world to the endearing 'Amul Girl.' This campaign, with its witty and timely messages, became an instant hit and continues to captivate audiences to this day.

Back in 1966, daCunha, who was then the manager at Advertising and Sales Promotion Company, had the vision of positioning a mascot among mothers and children. The original tagline of Amul butter, 'Purely the Best,' needed a catchy replacement. Nisha daCunha came up with 'Utterly Amul,' and Sylvester daCunha added the word 'Butterly' to create the now-famous tagline, 'Utterly Butterly Amul.'

The Amul girl's appearance was brought to life by the late art director, visualizer, and cartoonist Eustace Fernandes. Sporting a frock with red polka dots, big eyes, matching ribbons, and red shoes, the Amul girl made her debut on lamp-post boards in Mumbai. Her very first line, "Give us this day our daily bread: with Amul butter," struck a chord with the masses.

Since then, the Amul girl has become an integral part of Indian advertising, evoking a sense of nostalgia and capturing the essence of memorable campaigns. Sylvester daCunha's contribution to the industry and his creation of the Amul girl hold a paramount position in the realm of Indian advertising.

In 1969, daCunha solidified his legacy by establishing daCunha Communications. The agency has been responsible for numerous memorable campaigns, including 'Party, Patni or Woh?,' 'British Errways,' and 'Bom Bye.'