On 75th Independence Day, Anand Mahindra tweets what's the meaning of 'true freedom' for him

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a lesson that he learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the now viral post, Mahindra shared how amid the ongoing pandemic he realised the meaning of ‘true freedom.’ Independence is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together, he shares.

“'Independence' means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! (sic)," Mahindra tweeted.

Since being posted earlier in the day, the tweet has gathered over 6,000 likes and counting with several comments.

Right @anandmahindra independence is not self first but togetherness and dependency for #care and #Respect of each other .

