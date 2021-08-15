MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

On 75th Independence Day, Anand Mahindra tweets what's the meaning of 'true freedom' for him

Independence is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together, he shares.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra


As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a lesson that he learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the now viral post, Mahindra shared how amid the ongoing pandemic he realised the meaning of ‘true freedom.’ Independence is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together, he shares.

“'Independence' means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! (sic)," Mahindra tweeted.

Since being posted earlier in the day, the tweet has gathered over 6,000 likes and counting with several comments.

Check out a few here:



Moneycontrol News
Tags: #75th Independence Day #Anand Mahindra
first published: Aug 15, 2021 05:01 pm

