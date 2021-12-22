Harsh Goenka's 5 points for government to prevent third wave, amid Omicron threat

Omicron: Harsha Goenka listed 5 points that could possibly prevent a third wave of COVID-19.

Amid growing concerns over the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe, experts fear a third wave of the pandemic, coming months after the deadly second wave in summer this year.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka listed five key points for the government, what he believes could prevent a third wave. He primarily highlighted the importance of vaccination and getting booster shots, which the government is yet to clear.

“To prevent the third wave the government has to: 1. Increase double vaccinations to cover at least 70% of population,” the chairperson of RPG Enterprises said in this first point.



To prevent the third wave the government has to:

1. Increase double vaccinations to cover at least 70% of population

2. Allow vaccinations for children

3. Allow boosters urgently

4. Come down heavily on Covid inappropriate behaviour

5. Import mrna (Moderna/Pfizer) vaccines Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories UK says 14 deaths and 129 hospitalised by Omicron

Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as Omicron threat looms

Motilal Oswal Real Estate commits Rs 1,200 crore through its platform after two COVID-19 waves December 22, 2021

His next suggestions for the government are:“Allow vaccinations for children”“Allow boosters urgently”“Come down heavily on Covid inappropriate behaviour”“Import mrna (Moderna/Pfizer) vaccines”

India has reported 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus so far, with Delhi reporting the highest number of cases of the variant, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. Of these, 90 patients have been recovered, showed the update. The government has asked the state and district authorities to consider imposing containment measures in areas where a surge in COVID-19 positivity rate is reported.

There have been calls from various quarters for the government to allow vaccination for children and to introduce booster shots for those vaccinated against coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.