Harsh Goenka's 5 points for government to prevent third wave, amid Omicron threat

Omicron: Harsh Goenka primarily highlighted the importance of vaccination and getting booster shots, which the government is yet to clear.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Omicron: Harsha Goenka listed 5 points that could possibly prevent a third wave of COVID-19.

Amid growing concerns over the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe, experts fear a third wave of the pandemic, coming months after the deadly second wave in summer this year.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka listed five key points for the government, what he believes could prevent a third wave. He primarily highlighted the importance of vaccination and getting booster shots, which the government is yet to clear.

“To prevent the third wave the government has to: 1. Increase double vaccinations to cover at least 70% of population,” the chairperson of RPG Enterprises said in this first point.

His next suggestions for the government are:
“Allow vaccinations for children”
“Allow boosters urgently”
“Come down heavily on Covid inappropriate behaviour”
“Import mrna (Moderna/Pfizer) vaccines”

India has reported 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus so far, with Delhi reporting the highest number of cases of the variant, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. Of these, 90 patients have been recovered, showed the update. The government has asked the state and district authorities to consider imposing containment measures in areas where a surge in COVID-19 positivity rate is reported.

There have been calls from various quarters for the government to allow vaccination for children and to introduce booster shots for those vaccinated against coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.
