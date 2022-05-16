English
    Olympic star shooter joins Ukraine army, says Russian forces 'won't have a chance'

    In February, she had been preparing for an international competition. But, everything changed for her after Russia announced its "military operation" on Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
    Kristina Dmitrenko had won gold in the biathlon at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games - a sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. (Image credit: @waltergianno/Twitter)

    Kristina Dmitrenko is a champion shooter with an Olympic gold to her name. Now, however, she intends to use her skills to protect her homeland from invading Russian forces.

    "I shoot well, so the invaders won’t have a chance," Dmitrenko told the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old had won gold in the biathlon at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games - a sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

    In February, she had been in the Carpathian mountains in the west of Ukraine where she was preparing for an international competition with the junior national team. But, everything changed for her after President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced the "military operation" on Ukraine.

    "I never thought in my life it would be like this. No one can imagine this," she told the Daily Mail. "Friends from Chernihiv and Kyiv sent pictures of the horror they had to endure."

    Dmitrenko, who has joined the Ukrainian National Guard to protect her country, is confident of defeating Russians.

    "I have no fear of the enemy," she said. "Even if I temporarily replace my biathlon rifle with a machine gun, whatever weapon is in my hands, I will stand to the end. Victory will surely be ours."

     



    Tags: #Kristina Dmitrenko #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: May 16, 2022 02:19 pm
