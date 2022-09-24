English
    Olympian PR Sreejesh charged extra for hockey stick by IndiGo. Twitter opinions are divided

    Sreejesh was travelling to Kochi from Bengaluru. Before boarding, ground staff at the Bengaluru airport told him his 41-inch hockey stick exceeded permissible carriage limits.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 24, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
    File photo of hockey player PR Sreejesh. (Image credit: Twitter)

    PR Sreejesh, the Indian Hockey team's goalkeeper, took to Twitter on Friday to highlight that IndiGo charged him Rs 1,500 extra for carrying a hockey stick three inches more than the permissible size.

    Sreejesh was travelling to Kochi from Bengaluru, The Times of India reported. At the Bengaluru airport, the ground staff told him he will not be allowed to carry a stick longer than 38 inches. His hockey was 41 inches so he was asked to pay extra.

    The Olympian later shared a photo of the receipt showing the additional charges.

    "FIH (the International Hockey Federation) allow me to play with a 41-inch hockey stick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38 inch (sic)," he tweeted. "What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage. #loot."

    Twitter users expressed anger about IndiGo charging extra from the player.

    "Terrible," political analyst Tehnseen Poonawalla tweeted. "We know you have rules but pls (sic) ask your on-ground team to understand the situation and not hound Sreejesh who represents our country for a petty amount. Rules are fine, but common sense will tell you when you must make an exception!"

     

    "Please take care of our hockey players," another user wrote. "They are not meant to be treat in this way."

    Some users accused the airline of insulting a sporting star.

    However, some others were of the view that famous personalities should not expect special treatment.

    "Rules must apply to all, irrespective," one Twitter comment read. "It just avoids confusion. I'm sure IndiGo is proud of our Indian Hockey team. I'm happy to know they maintain equality."

    Another user wrote: "Are we common citizens not paying the same price to Indigo? It’s better to have reimbursement as special cases rather than making special rules."

    IndiGo has not responded to the incident on Twitter.
    Tags: #hockey #IndiGo #PR Sreejesh
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 04:45 pm
