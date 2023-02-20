Olympian reveals infection which made leg like 'playdough'. Viral video horrifies internet

British Olympian and football player Lawrence Okoye recently revealed that he had a condition which causes his skin to sink in and form a dent when pressed. A video of him demonstrating his skin’s reaction has shocked the internet.

“Looks like a normal leg, right? Watch this,” Okoye said in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, where he shows his right leg.

He then goes on press his leg with his thumb. Each spot on his leg which was pressed was left with a dent for several seconds.

“It’s like it’s made of playdough,” Okoye, 31, says.

People who watched the video asked the athlete what had happened with him. Okoye said the edema or the swelling came about because of a bacterial infection called cellulitis.

Moneycontrol News