Man finds severed rat foot in soup at restaurant, sues for damages

Olive Garden, the popular Italian food-themed chain in the US, found itself in the midst of a scandal as a lawsuit alleges that a diner found a hairy rat's foot in his bowl of minestrone during the restaurant's bottomless soup special. Thomas Howie, 54, a resident of Oakland County, was dining with friends at the suburban Detroit branch on March 11 when the stomach-churning incident occurred.

"I felt something stab me in the mouth, and I wasn't sure the first thought was a needle," Howie recounted in his complaint, the New York Post reported. A sharp object had hooked onto the inside of his cheek, leaving him gagging in horror. Moments later, the nauseating truth dawned on him, and he barely managed to avoid swallowing the repulsive appendage.

He threw up in the restaurant to find a severed animal foot.

"It was so gross and disgusting I couldn't control myself," Howie expressed. "My stomach just heaved... I threw up right in the restaurant."

Howie took immediate action, reporting the incident to the police. When officers arrived at the scene, he displayed the severed animal foot, which he had spit into a soup bowl.

"Even the cops were gagging," Howie disclosed in his complaint, underlining the sheer shock of the situation.

In a further twist, another Olive Garden employee approached Howie's table, seemingly making light of the unsettling incident. "That's funny. We don't even put meat in minestrone.”

Support for Howie's account of the incident comes from a friend who was dining with him that day. The friend corroborated Howie's version of events, revealing that they summoned the restaurant manager in disbelief. However, even the manager seemed perplexed, unsure of how to rectify such a grotesque mishap.

The fallout from this incident has led to a lawsuit seeking $25,000 in damages from Olive Garden, known for its endless servings of soups, salads, and pastas.

Olive Garden's parent company, Darden Restaurants, responded to the allegations with a defensive stance. A spokesperson for the company stated, "We have no reason to believe there is any validity to this claim."

The customer got a tetanus shot after the incident and he suffered from days of nausea and diarrhoea. He also claimed that the incident took a toll on his mental health, leading to battles with anxiety and depression in the months following the incident. He now exclusively seeks eateries where he can witness the preparation of his food first-hand.