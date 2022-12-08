Manager fired for asking employees to 'prove' if they call in sick: 'If your dog dies...'

A manager of Olive Garden, a popular Italian restaurant chain in the US, was sacked from the job after a cruel memo left the employees fuming.

The manager’s angry memo was addressed to all workers where they expressed concern over too many unplanned leaves and then said that if an employee cannot make it to work, they have to submit proof of their absence.

“If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us,” they said in the memo.

The manager warned of consequences if their orders were not followed. “From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job.”

They warned that if someone takes more than one off in the next month, they are out. “If anyone calls out more than ONCE in the next 30 days, you will not have a job,” the memo threatened.

The manager also went on to boast about themselves and how they have not taken a single day off in their 11.5 years at Darden, the parent company of the restaurant chain.

“I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my way to work on time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME!” they wrote in the rather long memo. “There are no more excuses. If you’re here to work and want to work, then work.” The manager added while they would much rather be at home with their husband and dog, “I’m dedicated to being here. As should you. No more excuses or complaints.” After this memo went viral, Darden fired the manager. “This message is not aligned with our company’s values,” a Darden representative told KCTV5 in a statement. “We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE