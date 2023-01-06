Oldest living American dies at 115. She has 42 great-great-grandchildren

Bessie Hendricks was born in Iowa and died at a care centre in the same state. (Image: Bessie Hendricks Fans/Facebook)

America’s oldest living person Bessie Hendricks has died at the age of 115 on Tuesday years after she shared her secret to a long and happy life.

When she turned 110, Hendricks had told local news portals that “hard work” is the key to a long and successful life.

Hendricks is survived by three of her five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 42 great-great-grandchildren.

Born on November 7, 1907 in Lake City, Iowa, Hendricks also breathed her last in at Shady Oaks Care Center in the same city. She was the oldest living person in the United States and the fourth in the world, according to Geronotology Research Group.

Hendricks grew up on a farm and married her husband Paul on June 27, 1930. The couple had children, Shirley, Joan, Roland, Glenda and Leon, two of whom she outlived.

Her husband passed away a day before the couple’s 65th anniversary in 1995.

She lived to see 21 presidents, the Spanish Influenza, two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Vietnam War, Iraq War and Cold War, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

During the second World War, Hendricks, who was then teaching in a one-room schoolhouse, filled shells with gunpowder on an assembly line at an ammunition plant, local news reports said.

California resident Edie Ceccarelli, who turns 115 on February 5, is now the oldest living person in America.