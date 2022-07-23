English
    Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal found the perfect meme in Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot

    The internet exploded with memes after Ranveer Singh stripped down to his birthday suit for a photo shoot, and Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal joined the fun.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal shared a meme featuring Ranveer Singh (Image credit: @bhash/Twitter)

    The internet exploded with memes after Ranveer Singh stripped down to his birthday suit for a photo shoot, and Bhavish Aggarwal joined the fun.

    The Ola CEO used pics from Ranveer Singh’s nude photo shoot for a meme on rising petrol prices, through which he pitched his company’s electric scooter. Aggarwal juxtaposed two pictures – one showing a naked Ranveer Singh with the caption “With Petrol”, and the second a photo of the actor with the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, where the caption read “With Pro.”

    The implication, of course, was that the common man is left with nothing – quite literally nothing – after paying for petrol, and switching to electric vehicles can mitigate the cost. Bhavish Aggarwal shared the meme sans caption, only adding a 'shrug' emoji alongside.


    In the comments section, several Twitter users responded with their own memes on Ola Electric vs petrol vehicles.



    Ranveer Singh’s photo shoot for Paper Magazine has inspired thousands of internet memes. The 37-year-old actor, well known for his flamboyant style, went a totally different way as he stripped down completely for the shoot.

    Ola recently unveiled its first Li-ion cell NMC 2170. Built in-house, the company will begin mass production by next year.

    SoftBank Group-backed company is also in talks with multiple global suppliers to build a battery cell manufacturing plant in India with a capacity of up to 50-gigawatt hours. As part of its broader electrification push, the firm plans to invest in companies with advanced cell and battery technology, alongside the 50 Gwh battery plant.

    (With inputs from PTI)
