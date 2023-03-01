Ola CEO on Zomato delivery driver who owns 2 electric scooters: ‘Enterprising guy’

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal with Santosh, a Zomato agent (Image credit: @bhash/Twitter)

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday shared a post about Santosh, a Zomato delivery agent who owns two Ola electric scooters. In his tweet, Aggarwal said he met Santosh at a traffic junction and praised him as a “very enterprising guy.”

Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that the Bengaluru-based Zomato delivery driver owns two Ola electric scooters that have helped him save Rs 1 lakh over the course of nine months. Santosh uses the Ola electric scooters for delivering orders and has driven more than 50,000 km combined on his two vehicles.

And why does he feel the need for two Ola electric scooters? “He drives the second one when the first is on charging at our hyper charging station,” the CEO of Ola revealed in his post.



Met Santosh at a traffic junction. Very enterprising guy! Owns 2 @OlaElectric scooters and has driven more than 50000 kms! Drives the second one when the first is on charging at our hyper charging station. Has saved more than ₹1 lakh in just 9 months! pic.twitter.com/89OxmM2uy9

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 28, 2023

Electric scooters have seen a surge in popularity, thanks in part to rising petrol prices. Thousands of people have switched to electric scooters because they are cheaper to own when compared to traditional, petrol-run two-wheelers.

On its website, Ola Electric even runs a ‘Savings Calculator’ through which customers can calculate how much money their electric scooter can help them save over the years in different states of India.