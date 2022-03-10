Ola's '8 missed calls from mom' marketing stunt infuriates Twitter

Ola has been slammed on Twitter for its anxiety-inducing promotional message.

After Flipkart, Ola is the latest biggie to join the bandwagon of brands with insensitive promotion. In a marketing misfire, the cab company shared a notification to its app users that said ‘8 missed calls from Mom’. The notification, that is enough to take anyone by surprise, irked many who were either alarmed by the message or plain disappointed. All this to promote a discount on a few ridesharing services.

A LinkedIn user shared his unpleasant experience saying the marketing gimmick was in poor taste especially for people like him who had recently lost their mothers.

“Imagine the impact of such an advert on people like me who recently lost their mothers/ or people who live away from their ailing mothers… The advert is a click bait tactic - but strikes a poor chord and leaves a very bitter aftertaste,” Kartik Bhatt, Chief Operating Officer of Sharaf Retail, wrote.

Read his full post:

The sentiment echoed on Twitter as well with many pointing out the anxiety Ola’s stunt caused.

“Ola cabs are you trying to give me a heart attack???!! 8 missed calls from mom??!!!” wrote one user.

“'8 missed calls from mom', followed by a 40% off promo! This is a terrible clickbait by Ola,” another user slammed the company.



8 missed calls from your mom

Why is @Olacabs traumatizing me like this? pic.twitter.com/YrL0pTAllw — Anangsha Alammyan (@anangsha_) March 9, 2022



@Olacabs Stop this kind of silly & pathetic notifications. There is a way to do marketing. Not by panicking someone such as 8 missed calls from mom. Do you think this is funny? What if someone is going through problems and waiting for mom's call and suddenly see such notfn? pic.twitter.com/upA6oMKvFl

— Francis (@MrFrancisTalks) March 9, 2022



@Olacabs dont send this kind of notification? You can think with different notification. What is the meaning of 8 missed calls from mom ? Strange !!. Should think before sending this kind of notification. pic.twitter.com/LtW6hwlCK5

— piyush agarwal (@piyush_singhal0) March 9, 2022



Is there any way I stop getting these cringe alerts like "I missed you" "You are my Valentine" or apprehensive BS like "8 missed calls from mom" - really @Olacabs ?? I was OK with ads etc but this is TOOO MUCH. Couldn't block alerts coz of Cab msgs would come

— anand krishna (@awesum_ak) March 9, 2022