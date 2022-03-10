English
    Ola's '8 missed calls from mom' marketing stunt infuriates Twitter

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
    Ola has been slammed on Twitter for its anxiety-inducing promotional message.

    Ola has been slammed on Twitter for its anxiety-inducing promotional message.


    After Flipkart, Ola is the latest biggie to join the bandwagon of brands with insensitive promotion. In a marketing misfire, the cab company shared a notification to its app users that said ‘8 missed calls from Mom’. The notification, that is enough to take anyone by surprise, irked many who were either alarmed by the message or plain disappointed. All this to promote a discount on a few ridesharing services.

    A LinkedIn user shared his unpleasant experience saying the marketing gimmick was in poor taste especially for people like him who had recently lost their mothers.

    “Imagine the impact of such an advert on people like me who recently lost their mothers/ or people who live away from their ailing mothers… The advert is a click bait tactic - but strikes a poor chord and leaves a very bitter aftertaste,” Kartik Bhatt, Chief Operating Officer of Sharaf Retail, wrote.

    Read his full post:

    The sentiment echoed on Twitter as well with many pointing out the anxiety Ola’s stunt caused.

    Ola cabs are you trying to give me a heart attack???!! 8 missed calls from mom??!!!” wrote one user.

    “'8 missed calls from mom', followed by a 40% off promo! This is a terrible clickbait by Ola,” another user slammed the company.

    See more reactions:



    A promotional SMS from Flipkart on International Women’s Day was deemed sexist prompting the e-commerce giant to apologise. “Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs 299," reads the message that was blasted on social media for stereotyping gender roles and implying that women belong in the kitchen.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Flipkart #marketing stunt #Ola #Ola Cabs #Ola message
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 06:34 pm
