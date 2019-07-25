App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Okay to cook food inside toilet, MP minister says on Midday Meal controversy

The INC minister said people shouldn’t have an issue with food being prepared inside a toilet if there was a partition between the toilet-seat and the stove.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Flickr)
Representational Image (Flickr)

Midday Meal schemes have often been in the news for the wrong reasons. Recently, it was learnt that a toilet built in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was being used to cook food for children.

The toilet built inside an Anganwadi centre was converted into a kitchen replete with LPG cylinders and earthen stoves to cook mid-day meals for children. Congress minister Imarti Devi felt there was nothing wrong with that.

According to a report by the Daily News and Analysis, some of the utensils used for cooking were also stored on the toilet seat, and the food served to school students as a part of the Midday Meal scheme would always be prepared there.

Close

While people were appalled by the news, they were left speechless when the minister commented in favour of the arrangement. She said that people shouldn’t have an issue with the food being prepared inside a toilet if there was a partition between the toilet-seat and the stove.

related news

Justifying her stance, she said: “You should understand that a partition exists there; these days even in our homes we have attached latrine-bathroom. What if our relatives refuse to eat in our house saying that we have attached latrine-bathroom?”

“Utensils can be kept on the bathroom seat. We keep utensils in our houses also. The pot is unused and is filled with gravel,” she added.

The INC minister has, however, vouched to conduct an inquiry in the case. Devendra Sundryal, the district officer for the Women and Child Development programme, has said that punitive action will be taken against the Anganwadi workers involved.

Notably, similar incidents were reported from Badarwas, where the reverse happened. In this case, grocery stores and kitchens were transformed into makeshift toilets.

 
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Anganwadi Food Distribution #anganwadi workers #midday meal #midday meal programme #Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.