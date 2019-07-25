Okay to cook food inside toilet, MP minister says on Midday Meal controversy

Midday Meal schemes have often been in the news for the wrong reasons. Recently, it was learnt that a toilet built in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was being used to cook food for children.

The toilet built inside an Anganwadi centre was converted into a kitchen replete with LPG cylinders and earthen stoves to cook mid-day meals for children. Congress minister Imarti Devi felt there was nothing wrong with that.

According to a report by the Daily News and Analysis, some of the utensils used for cooking were also stored on the toilet seat, and the food served to school students as a part of the Midday Meal scheme would always be prepared there.

While people were appalled by the news, they were left speechless when the minister commented in favour of the arrangement. She said that people shouldn’t have an issue with the food being prepared inside a toilet if there was a partition between the toilet-seat and the stove.

Justifying her stance, she said: “You should understand that a partition exists there; these days even in our homes we have attached latrine-bathroom. What if our relatives refuse to eat in our house saying that we have attached latrine-bathroom?”

“Utensils can be kept on the bathroom seat. We keep utensils in our houses also. The pot is unused and is filled with gravel,” she added.

The INC minister has, however, vouched to conduct an inquiry in the case. Devendra Sundryal, the district officer for the Women and Child Development programme, has said that punitive action will be taken against the Anganwadi workers involved.

Notably, similar incidents were reported from Badarwas, where the reverse happened. In this case, grocery stores and kitchens were transformed into makeshift toilets.