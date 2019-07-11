Official image renders reveal Galaxy Note 10+ with quad cameras, no headphone jack



Exclusive for https://t.co/Zm9VwYgCdV : After the regular Note10, here's your very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+/Note10+! Again, got the renders for Silver and Black variant! *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Plus #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/5bLtrRd3EN — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. The company’s invite does not reveal much about the device specs, apart from teasing the S-Pen and a punch-hole camera. Less than a month before the launch, official press renders of the Galaxy Note 10-series have been leaked. Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has uploaded official renders of the Galaxy Note 10+.Samsung is rumoured to launch a bigger Note 10 phablet alongside the standard variant.

Based on the leaks and images uploaded by the tipster, it looks like the Galaxy Note 10-series would have a design inspired by Huawei smartphones. The Galaxy Note 10+ would come in two colour options, namely Silver Prism and Black. The Silver Prism variant would come with a Blue-coloured S-Pen, whereas the Black variant would have the same-colored smart stylus.

At the front, the Galaxy Note 10+ would have a Super AMOLED display with very thin bezels and a punch-hole in the top centre. Like the Galaxy S10 and S10+, the Note 10-series is expected to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The back panel of the Galaxy Note 10+ features a quad-camera setup. Next to the vertically-aligned triple cameras, there is the LED flash and 3D ToF sensor. The Samsung logo is placed at the centre, whereas the power and volume rocker buttons are placed on the left side of the phablet-sized smartphone.

Like many rumours, the render images suggest that Galaxy Note 10+ would not have the 3.5mm headphone jack and Bixby button. The Galaxy Note 10+ is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with HDR10+ support. It may come with 45W charging support after the company unveiled a new fast-charging chip at the MWC Shanghai.