    Office flooded, Bengaluru man brings desktop to coffee shop

    A viral pic from Bengaluru shows a man working inside Third Wave Coffee, his setup complete with a monitor, a CPU and a mouse!

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
    Image credit: sanketsahu/Twitter

    Image credit: sanketsahu/Twitter


    Earlier this week, heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru. As distressing visuals of flooded houses and waterlogged roads surfaced on social media, people in other parts of the country were surprised to note that in the Silicon Valley of India, some companies expected their employees to brave rising water levels and show up in office.

    Videos of techies forced to take tractors to work and people commuting in the bucket of an excavator were widely shared on social media, even as calls to allow remote work grew. In the midst of this, one Twitter user spotted something equally bizarre – a full office setup inside a coffee shop.

    While it is not unusual to find people working on their laptops in coffee outlets, the floods in Bengaluru forced one team to carry desktops to a café.

    Twitter user Sanket Sahu shared the bizarre scene on the microblogging platform. His picture shows a man working away inside Third Wave Coffee, his setup complete with a monitor, a CPU and a mouse!

    “I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with "a full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices are flooded,” Sahu wrote while sharing the picture.

    The picture has sparked amusement on Twitter.

    “It would have been understandable if used monitor as an external screen along with laptop.. But man he got the entire CPU stuff along,” one person responded. “I can’t think of anything more peak Bangalore,” another said.

    Many also felt the picture pointed towards a deeper problem of toxic work culture.

    “This is really bad. Is Bangalore the latest city with toxic corporate culture?” a user said. “I don’t think we should be romanticising this. This is actually sad,” another remarked.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru rains
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 06:30 pm
