Odisha train accident: PIL seeks retried SC judge-led panel to review rail safety

Odisha train accident: Three trains collided with each other near Balasore in Odisha on June 3, killing over 280 people and injuring more than 900.

A public interest litigation ((PIL) has demanded that the Supreme Court set up an expert panel to review the railways’ safety measures in the aftermath of the June 2 three-train accident that has left at least 288 people dead and more than 1,000 injured.

The PIL also wants the government to set up an inquiry panel, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the train accident and submit a report to the court in two months.

Filed on June 4, the PIL wants an expert panel, led by a retired court judge and consisting of technical members, to review the risk and safety parameters and suggest modifications to strengthen the system.

Through his plea, advocate Vishal Tiwari also sought guidelines for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called Kavach with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

Kavach, which is an anti-collision system, was not installed on the accident route, the railways has said.

While the commissioner of railway safety was investigated one of India worst rail mishaps in recent times and the report is awaited, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on June 4 the cause of the accident was a change in electronic interlocking.

Interlocking is an integral part of railway signalling that regulates the movement of trains on tracks to ensure safe passage and unhindered flow of traffic.

The minister told news agency ANI that the commissioner of railway safety was investigating the matter. “… let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking,” Vaishnaw said.

