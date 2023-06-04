Odisha train accident: Gautam Adani takes responsibility to educate orphaned kids

'We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha,' Gautam Adani wrote.

Gautam Adani on Sunday announced that the Adani Group will take the responsibility to educate the kids who lost their parents due to the Odisha triple train accident which claimed at least 288 lives and left more than 1,000 injured on Saturday.

In a tweet, the industrialist, who heads a conglomerate that spans ports to energy, commodities, airports and data centres, said it is a joint responsibility of all to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.

"We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha," Gautam Adani tweeted in Hindi. "We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children."

The triple train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore has been called the worst's in a century in the country.

The Congress said the "horrendous" train accident in Odisha reinforces why safety should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network and asserted that there are many questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw but those can wait as the immediate task was of rescue and relief.

RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad claimed that sheer negligence has caused the train tragedy and alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has "destroyed" the railways.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation ((PIL) has demanded that the Supreme Court set up an expert panel to review the railways’ safety measures. It also wants the government to set up an inquiry panel, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the train accident and submit a report to the court in two months.

