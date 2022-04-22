This 2.5-year-old child has a world record in painting

Anvi Agrawal from Bhubaneswar is just two and a half years old but has already experimented with over 30 techniques of painting. She holds the world record for the most number of paintings -- 72 -- made by a toddler, according to news agency ANI.

Recently, she met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and gifted him one of her paintings. One photo tweeted by ANI showed the child’s mother holding her as she handed over the present to Patnaik, while the second showed her looking on as her father held the framed “World Book of Records” certificate that she has won.

According to ANI, the child started painting when she was just nine-months-old. She has tried her hand at techniques like DIY spray painting, bubble painting, human spirography, pendulum, colours on wheel, magnet, pendulum, reflection art, hair comb texture and recycling of old toys.

Even during the coronavirus lockdown, when it was difficult to get art supplies, the child’s parents made sure she kept creating pieces.

“It was difficult to keep the children entertained during COVID-19 and get them to learn simultaneously,” the child’s mother told ANI. “Sourcing material was difficult, however, the girl's hard work and passion for learning, and a dedicated number of hours each day religiously for several months, paid off with her making records at the age of 2.5 years which is now an inspiration for many children."

The child’s father couldn’t be more proud of her. “Our child is gifted and we followed our little girl's interest wholeheartedly," he told the news agency.

(With inputs from ANI)