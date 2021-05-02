Odisha to go into 14-day lockdown from May 5, here is what is allowed, what's not

Shops including ration shops, street corner shops dealing in food and essential items are allowed to operate on weekdays (Monday to Friday) between 6 am to 12 noon. [Image: Shutterstock}

The Odisha government on May 2 announced a 14-day lockdown in the state from May 5 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, shutting down schools, malls and public transport. Barring weekends, essential commodities would be available on all days, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said in an order.

"There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday)," the order said. People would be allowed to purchase essential items within 500 metres of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm, the order said. Over the weekends, only medical services would be available.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating movement of common people. No restriction has been imposed on goods carriers," the order said.



All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional including hospitals, nursing home, clinics, dispensaries, chemists, medical laboratories and collection centres.



Bank branches and ATMs shall remain open including non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) with bare minimum staff.



Public utilities, including petrol pumps, postal services, telecommunication services, water, sanitation and waste management services, shall remain operational.



Establishments, including ration shops, street-corner shops dealing in food and essential items, can operate on weekdays (Monday to Friday) between 6 am to 12 noon.



Restaurants and dhabas can only offer takeaways and home deliveries.



Ecommerce are allowed to home deliveries.



Not more than 50 people allowed at wedding ceremonies, which will include the host, guests, priests, catering and other support staff.



Funerals and last rites can have a maximum of 20 people.



No restriction on movement of any poll-related work such as the movement of personnel engaged in Pipili assembly byelection. Polling in Pipili to be held on May 16.

