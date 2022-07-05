Odisha reports 334 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha on Tuesday recorded 334 fresh Covid-19 cases, 89 more than the previous day’s figure, taking the tally to 12,91,117, the health department said.

The positivity rate jumped to 2.91 per cent from 1.92 as the cases were detected out of 11,451 samples.

Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 187 infections, followed by 70 in Cuttack.

Of the new cases, 53 were children, the department said. Odisha now has 1,695 active cases, while 129 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 12,80,243.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as there were no fresh fatalities. Fifty-three other Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it added.

The state had logged 245 cases On Sunday.