    Odisha reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 12,89,961

    The new cases have been detected after testing 15,615 samples, and the positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    India has reported a significant spike in the COVID-19 cases as it reported 17,336 new cases of virus in the last 24 hours as compared to the 13,313 total cases recorded on June 23, the Union Health Ministry informed. (Image: AP)

    Odisha reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on July 1, 49 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,89,961, the health department said.

    The new cases have been detected after testing 15,615 samples, and the positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

    The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatality was reported.

    Khurda reported the highest number of new cases at 376, followed by 134 in Cuttack. Eighteen children were among those newly infected.

    Odisha now has 872 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 61 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 12,79,910.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 04:56 pm
